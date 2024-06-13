Dallas police search for 17-year-old in connection to 2 murders

DALLAS – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a teenager suspected of committing two murders.

Pablo Veliz Dallas Police Department

The department has issued two arrest warrants for Pablo Veliz, 17, in connection with a murder case from last month, and another from December of 2023. Veliz was 16 during both alleged incidents.

On December 11, 2023, a shooting on Lake June Road just west of North Masters Drive in Pleasant Grove left an adult man dead.

In the more recent case, a 16-year-old was shot and killed, and two others were hit by gunfire, on May 2. The shootings took place within two miles of each other.

DPD said it does not name juvenile suspects, but asked a judge for an exception in this case. The exception was granted on Wednesday, with the judge allowing the department to release Veliz's name, picture and the nature of the allegations against him, among other details.

DPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Chris Walton or Detective Chelsea Whitaker.

Editor's note: CBS News and Stations policy also generally prohibits publishing the names or images of juvenile suspects, except in certain circumstances. Based on the guidelines, CBS News Texas believes this case falls under the exception.