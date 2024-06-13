Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas police search for 17-year-old in connection to 2 murders

By Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DALLAS – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a teenager suspected of committing two murders.

pablo-veliz-mugshot.png
Pablo Veliz Dallas Police Department

The department has issued two arrest warrants for Pablo Veliz, 17, in connection with a murder case from last month, and another from December of 2023. Veliz was 16 during both alleged incidents.

On December 11, 2023, a shooting on Lake June Road just west of North Masters Drive in Pleasant Grove left an adult man dead. 

In the more recent case, a 16-year-old was shot and killed, and two others were hit by gunfire, on May 2. The shootings took place within two miles of each other.

DPD said it does not name juvenile suspects, but asked a judge for an exception in this case. The exception was granted on Wednesday, with the judge allowing the department to release Veliz's name, picture and the nature of the allegations against him, among other details.

DPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Chris Walton or Detective Chelsea Whitaker.

Editor's note: CBS News and Stations policy also generally prohibits publishing the names or images of juvenile suspects, except in certain circumstances. Based on the guidelines, CBS News Texas believes this case falls under the exception.

Steven Rosenbaum

Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.

First published on June 13, 2024 / 12:48 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.