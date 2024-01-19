Watch CBS News
Dallas Police ask for help in locating Critical Missing Harrel Dixon

By Nathalie Palacios

DALLAS — Harrel Dixon, 67, has been identified as a Critical Missing person by the Dallas Police Department.

Police say Dixon may be confused and in need of assistance.

Dixon is described as an African American man with gray and black hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen wearing a dark coat and hat. 

Dixon is 5 feet eight inches and weighs around 150 pounds.

He was last seen in the 3800 block of South Central Service Road around 6:35 a.m. Friday, January 19.

Anyone with information can call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

First published on January 19, 2024 / 6:08 PM CST

