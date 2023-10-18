Dallas police arrest 2 suspects connected to fatal shooting of armored car guard

Dallas police searching for suspected gunman in murder

Dallas police searching for suspected gunman in murder

Dallas police searching for suspected gunman in murder

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police have arrested two men accused of fatally shooting armored car guard David Ruback last month.

Genaro Rivera, 21, and Francisco Montez, 24, were arrested and charged with capital murder on Oct. 18.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Sept. 1, Dallas police officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of South Carroll Avenue where 52-year-old Ruback was shot during a robbery.

Police said Ruback and his partner were in the process of making a cash delivery to a business and as Ruback walked toward the door of the business, an unknown suspect also approached the door and shot him.

During their investigation, officials determined Montez is the suspect who shot and killed Ruback while Rivera was the driver of the vehicle involved.