Armored car guard fatally shot during robbery in Dallas, suspects wanted

Garland murder suspects identified, one still at large

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police are searching for the suspect who fatally shot an armored car guard during a robbery Friday.

Just before 9:30 a.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of South Carroll Avenue where DPD says the guard was shot during a robbery.

According to the report, 52-year-old David Ruback and his partner were in the process of making a cash delivery to a business. As Ruback walked toward the door of the business, an unknown suspect also approached the door and shot Ruback.

DPD said the suspect picked up the courier bag holding the business' cash delivery and fled in a white Chevrolet Impala with a second suspect. Ruback was taken to a hospital where he died.

The car has not been located.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the vehicle is asked to call 911.