Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas ISD police arrest suspect in Thomas Jefferson High School shooting

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

'Dark day,' athletic trainer rendered first aid to student shot at Thomas Jefferson HS
'Dark day,' athletic trainer rendered first aid to student shot at Thomas Jefferson HS 02:25

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas ISD police have arrested the suspect in the shooting that occurred at Thomas Jefferson High School on Tuesday.

There is no information regarding the suspect's identity or motive.

During a press conference Wednesday, Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said police knew their suspect, but no arrests were made at that time. 

"As much as this is a dark day, we also must look for the light because our kids are looking to us for support. We will be here. We will be smiling. But we will be ready for their tears," Elizalde said.

Classes were canceled Wednesday for Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 9:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.