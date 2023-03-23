Dallas ISD police arrest suspect in Thomas Jefferson High School shooting

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas ISD police have arrested the suspect in the shooting that occurred at Thomas Jefferson High School on Tuesday.

There is no information regarding the suspect's identity or motive.

During a press conference Wednesday, Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde said police knew their suspect, but no arrests were made at that time.

"As much as this is a dark day, we also must look for the light because our kids are looking to us for support. We will be here. We will be smiling. But we will be ready for their tears," Elizalde said.

Classes were canceled Wednesday for Thomas Jefferson High School and Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy.