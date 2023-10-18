Dallas police arrest 1 man connected to fatal shooting of armored car guard

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting armored car guard David Ruback last month.

Francisco Montez, 24, was arrested and charged with capital murder on Oct. 18.

Police say they are still searching for a second suspect.

Just before 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, Dallas police officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of South Carroll Avenue where Ruback, 52, was shot during a robbery.

Police Ruback and his partner were in the process of making a cash delivery to a business and as Ruback walked toward the door of the business, an unknown suspect also approached the door and shot him.

A total of $55,000 is being offered as a reward – GardaWorld Cash is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those responsible for the crime. Ruback's family is adding an additional $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for the felony offense.