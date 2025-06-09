Dallas parents living in U.S. over 20 years detained by ICE leave behind teenage son

A trip that was supposed to be filled with happiness and celebration quickly took a turn for one Dallas family after they were arrested by immigration authorities.

At their home in Southeast Dallas, the walls showcase some of the proudest moments for the Granados Rojas family.

"My parents raised us here, this is their home too, they've been here for 20 plus years," Jennifer Granados Rojas, their daughter, said

But after decades of living in the home, this family of five was recently torn apart.

"It was just sad seeing them go," said their other daughter, Brisa Granados Rojas. "I wasn't able to give them a last hug."

On May 19, the Granados Rojas family was on their way to El Paso to celebrate their daughter's college graduation from the University of Texas at El Paso. While driving through Taylor County, they were stopped by state troopers for not having a front license plate. Jennifer said the troopers then asked to see the entire family's documentation.

"After providing the documentation, after another long time, we saw a truck pull up, it seemed like an unmarked car, but it was like ICE… Border Patrol and they asked my dad to step out of the car," Jennifer Granados Rojas said.

Their dad, Jorge Granados Rojas, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Shortly after their mom, Esperanza Granados Rojas was, too, leaving their 16-year-old son without a parent at home.

"I'm angry that this had to happen, I'm sad that I don't know when I'm going to see my parents or if I'm ever going to see my parents again," said Brisa Granados Rojas.

A CBP agent at the scene said that while the couple entered the country legally, they were detained for not having valid visas.

"They are going to have two options, they can either go back voluntarily, and I'll put them on a bus tomorrow, or if they're going to fight their case, I'm going to guess they are going to fight their case, then I'll put them on the same bus, and they are going to go to a detention center in Pearsall, Texas," said an unknown CBP agent during the incident.

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson said that the couple "overstayed their tourist visas" and said they "presented expired driver's licenses" when they were pulled over—subjecting them to removal proceedings. The couple is currently in ICE custody awaiting their court hearing, leaving the responsibility of their teenage son to their daughters. Their daughters are DACA recipients. Their son is a U.S. citizen.

"I think he's still in shock," said Jennifer Granados Rojas, regarding her brother. "He won't share a lot of his feelings, and so it's hard not knowing what he's feeling."

The Trump administration has said it is primarily targeting immigrants who are in the country illegally and have criminal records, but the Dallas County Sheriff's office found no prior criminal record for either of the parents. The couple's attorney, Tessy Ortiz, said this is a family that has positively contributed to our society.

"They have been here for more than 10 years, in the U.S. They have good moral character, no crimes, they pay taxes, they don't lie on their taxes, they are hardworking, and they have minor children," said Ortiz. "They are not just numbers, they are families, they are human beings, and they are good human beings."

A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson said it's standard procedure for state troopers to collaborate with federal law enforcement, even if an individual has no criminal record.

"It's not unusual. It happened even under other administrations, what is a little different under this administrator is the extent to which first, local law enforcement is getting involved in finding those families, those individuals that have been here for years without status and then turning them over to immigration," said Denise Gilan, a University of Texas School of Law professor.

TxDPS confirmed it has always worked with immigration agencies, but added that "in recent months, these agencies have been increasingly responsive" to the department's calls for assistance. Gilman said most undocumented immigrants are not a security threat and shouldn't be an enforcement priority.

"Then they create a breach with the community, and it actually makes their job harder to protect public safety because members of the community are less likely to come forward when crimes are committed," said Gilman.

As the Granados Rojas daughters reminisce on the good times, they're left waiting and wondering whether their parents will be deported, not knowing if they'll ever be a family of five again.

"I pray to God that I'm able to see my parents, and that they get out just fine," said Brisa Granados Rojas.

JorgeGranados Rojas' immigration court date is set for Tuesday. Esperanza Granados Rojas' is at the end of June. If the parents are deported, and other family members already in the U.S. don't intervene, experts say the 16-year-old son could end up in the foster care system.