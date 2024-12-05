Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson to discuss his vision for the city in 2024 State of the City address

DALLAS – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will deliver his sixth State of the City address from City Hall on Thursday morning, fulfilling a requirement of the City Charter.

Johnson will discuss the city's progress in key areas, including public safety, parks, filling potholes, property tax relief, recent city elections and the search for a new city manager. He will also outline priorities for Dallas moving forward.

"I have consistently shared my vision to build on Dallas' strong momentum by focusing on what I have called the four P's: public safety, parks, potholes, and property tax relief," Johnson will say, according to an advance excerpt of his speech. "These four pillars are essential to Dallas remaining a city of opportunity for everyone."

Johnson says Dallas residents "resoundingly agree" with his vision, citing voters' overwhelming approval in the May election of the 2024 Bond Program, a $1.25 billion investment.

Regarding public safety, Johnson will say that Dallas is defying trends seen in other major cities by seeing a drop in violent crime. He will also the police force's dedication to putting their lives on the line daily.

"In order to be a city of genuine opportunity, Dallas must be safe, first and foremost," Johnson will say. "And thanks to our police department, Dallas is safe. In fact, Dallas stands proudly as one of the safest major cities in America. Over the past year, we have maintained an incredible streak in public safety, with violent crime falling for the fourth year in a row."

The mayor will also discuss the recent city charter election, in which voters narrowly approved two controversial amendments. One mandates a minimum of 4,000 officers in the Dallas Police Department, which is more than 900 more than are currently on the force. The other amendment allows anyone to sue the city for not following the city charter.

"These calls from our residents for greater public safety and stronger government accountability could not be more clear," he will say. "And City Hall must listen. I assure you that as mayor, I hear you and I understand what is important to you. And I promise you that I will continue to champion accountability and to put public safety first."

In an interview Wednesday with CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink, Johnson said he was against the amendments, but called the police hiring amendment "workable." He warned that the other amendment could lead to a "litigation bonanza."

First elected in June 2019, Johnson ran for re-elected unopposed in May 2023, receiving 98.7% of the vote, a record for the highest percentage garnered by any mayoral candidate facing opposition in Dallas history, according to the city website. Before becoming mayor, he represented Dallas in the Texas House of Representatives from April 2010 to June 2019.

Johnson was the subject of an unsuccessful recall petition earlier this year after switching to the Republican Party in September of 2023. While the mayor's office is officially nonpartisan, he served as a Democrat in the Texas Legislature.