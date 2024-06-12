Watch CBS News
Need tickets to see the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3? Here's how much they're going for

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS – The Dallas Mavericks are returning to the American Airlines Center for Game 3 of the NBA Finals this Wednesday, looking for their first win of the series.

The Boston Celtics beat the Mavericks 107-89 in Game 1 and again, 105-98, during Game 2 last Sunday night, taking a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals as the series heads to Dallas.

If you're a true MFFL and don't mind breaking the bank to see the Mavs in the Finals for the first time since 2011, you'll be paying a pretty penny. Tickets are sold out but there are some available for resale on the Mavericks' website

As of Wednesday morning, tickets for Game 3 started at around $560 and were going for as much as close to $30,000. Tickets for Game 4 on June 14 start at around $740 and go for as much as $35,000.

If the series forces a Game 6, the Mavs and Celtics will return to the AAC. Tickets aren't on sale for that game yet.

The Mavs, back in the NBA Finals after 13 years

The last time the Dallas Mavericks were in the NBA Finals was in 2011, when current head coach Jason Kidd was on the team, leading to the team's first and only Finals win. 

If you're going to the game and are looking for a place to stay in the area, the W Hotel, directly across the street from the AAC, showed no available rooms Wednesday night. Some higher-end rooms were available for Thursday night and Friday night.

There's availability at some hotels in Downtown Dallas starting at $100. Prices go up quickly, though. 

