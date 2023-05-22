Dallas man Robel Habtemariam gets 14 years for fentanyl pill linked to death

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas) – A judge sentenced Robel Habtemariam, 20, of Dallas to 14 years in federal prison for drug trafficking violations related to a 2021 overdose death.

"Fentanyl overdose deaths are tragic and heartbreaking," said U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs. "As long as fentanyl plagues our community and causes tragic, unnecessary deaths, we will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute overdose cases."

Habtemariam pleaded guilty to possession with intent to manufacture and deliver fentanyl and was sentenced on May 19 by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.

According to information presented in court, on March 16, 2021, law enforcement authorities found a two teenagers trying to move the victim into a car. He was overdosing on fentanyl Habtemariam supplied, according to police. They gave the victim Narcan but he still died.

An investigation revealed that Habtemariam told the victim a pill he was giving him was oxycodone. But in reality, it was a "pressed" pill containing fentanyl. Instead of calling 911, Habtemariam called the victim's girlfriend and left the scene. Officers later found 25 more pills in Habtemariam's car.

Habtemariam ultimately identified his original source of supply as Antonio Havis. Havis was previously convicted and sentenced to 20 years in federal prison by Judge Jordan on December 9, 2022.

"Today's sentence is just another consequence of deadly illicit fentanyl in our neighborhoods," said Eduardo A. Chávez, Special Agent in Charge of DEA Dallas. "Mr. Habtemariam will spend the next 14 years in federal prison because of one deadly pill. Because of that same pill, a life was lost and families have been forever changed."

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Rowlett Police Department and the Rowlett Fire and Emergency Services and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Johnson.