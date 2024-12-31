Dallas lawyer details the reality of a New Year's Eve DWI

NORTH TEXAS — As North Texans prepare to ring in the new year, police are urging drivers to make responsible choices and avoid getting behind the wheel if they've been drinking. Statistics show drunk driving typically spikes on New Year's Eve, a trend that shatters families every single year.

Prisca Osunsan knows the pain all too well. Nearly two decades ago, her brother was killed by a repeat drunk driver.

"He left the house around 7 p.m. that night, and then around 11 p.m., we got a knock on the door from two police officers," Osunsan recalled. "[The driver] told the judge he'd only had two beers. And that changed our lives forever."

Osunsan has turned her grief into action as a volunteer with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, working to educate others about the devastating impact of impaired driving.

"My goal is to reach one person," she said. "You don't want anyone to lose a loved one, especially when the crime is 100% preventable."

The numbers are alarming. Drunk driving deaths have increased by 33% since 2019, according to MADD. In Texas, one in four crashes last year involved an impaired driver, and the holidays increased the odds to 28%.

Chad Ruback, a Dallas appellate lawyer, said the consequences of driving drunk go far beyond legal troubles.

"The best $50 you'll ever spend is on an Uber, Lyft, or taxi," Ruback said. "If you're convicted of a one time DWI, you've never had a drink and driven before, and you're convicted, you will face three nights in jail, up to 6 months in jail, fined up to $2,000, you're going to be eligible for license suspension which means, you might not be able to drive for a year."

Dallas and Fort Worth police are preparing for a busy night, with officers patrolling major roads and highways.

"We anticipate a lot of driving tonight, unfortunately a lot of drunk driving," said Brad Perez, public information officer for the Fort Worth Police Department. "We will be out in full force, and no one is getting a free pass."

Last New Year's Eve, law enforcement in Fort Worth arrested more than 40 people for DWI in just 24 hours.

Police are reminding everyone to stay vigilant, even if they're sober. You never know who's sharing the road with you.

"If you see anyone that's unable to maintain their lane, they're driving slow, maybe swerving, do what you can to avoid that individual," Perez said.

If you're looking for a ride, DART and Coors Light are teaming up to offer free rides tonight beginning at 6 p.m until the end of service.

The schedule can be found at their website or by clicking here.