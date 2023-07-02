Dallas kicks off Fourth of July weekend at Klyde Warren Park

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Fourth of July weekend kicks off with a bang in Dallas at Klyde Warren Park.

The festivities didn't start until 7:00 p.m., but families were already camping out on the lawn at 2:00 p.m. to get the perfect spot to watch the fireworks

"We come out here to have some Fourth of July celebration fun with family, friends and loved ones," said Wylie resident Pat Rhoades.

An estimated 20,000 visitors went to Klyde Warren Park to celebrate Independence Day Saturday.

"The funny thing is. it's really just about five years that we've been doing it and we had COVID in the middle of it," said Klyde Warren Park CEO Kit Sawers. "So. it's really exciting for everybody from throughout the community [to come] back together. It makes it more meaningful."

Friends and families spent the evening enjoying live music from local Dallas musicians, MC'd by CBS News Texas' very own Nicole Baker.

Families like the Barreras got thereearly. John Barrera says he's just happy to spend quality time with his grandkids.

"Just—the music, watch the fireworks, make memories," he said. "For me, it's about my grandbabies. My daughter—these are her kids. They mean the world to me. I couldn't do it when I was younger so, I want to do it now."

They topped off the night with a fireworks display launched from a building 12 floors high. The show synced with a patriotic playlist provided by a local DJ.

"They really should be visible not only to everyone in the park, but for around the community as well," Sawers said.

A celebration of our independence, but also a chance for the community to come together again.

"People can just come together and celebrate, not just our independence, but the humanity," Barreras said.