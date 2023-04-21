Dallas ISD superintendent says state funding for school security is not enough

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — When a Dallas student was shot last month in the parking lot of Thomas Jefferson High School, Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde immediately began thinking about hiring extra security to patrol the outside.

But the head of North Texas' largest school district said she knew, with the current state funding for school security, additional security would likely come at the expense of academic programs or staffing.

"The money has to come from somewhere," she said.

While Texas lawmakers push for safer schools, Elizalde said the funding is not enough.

"We have to really embrace the fact [that] in order for us to have increased safety and security, it's going to take increased funding," Elizalde said.

Under the new school safety bill passed this week by the Texas Senate, lawmakers are proposing more money for school security by changing the way the funding is allocated.

Currently, Texas schools get $9.72 per student for security. Senate Bill 11 would change that to $15,000 to $16,800 per campus, depending on the size of the school.

The change would dramatically increase security funding for smaller schools, but lawmakers said it will also add up to more money for bigger districts.

According to Senate staff, under Senate Bill 11, DISD would see an increase in yearly security funding from $1.2 million to more than $3.6 million.

Elizalde said even with the increase, state funding would still be short of what her district currently spends on security and safety measures. She said DISD spends $210 per student on security, which works out to more than $32 million district-wide.

The bill's author, Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville), said the per-campus allotment is just part of the state's plan to fund school security. Lawmakers have also proposed $600 million in available grants to fund larger one-time school security projects.

The school safety bill passed the Senate 31-0 and will now move on to the Texas House.