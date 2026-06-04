Watch CBS News
Local News

18‑wheeler jackknifes on I‑35E, shutting down northbound lanes in Dallas

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers,
Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

An 18‑wheeler jackknifed Thursday on northbound I‑35E in Dallas, shutting down lanes and causing major delays near the Dallas Zoo.

jackknifed.jpg
TxDOT

TxDOT said it was notified about the crash around 2:30 p.m. and is determining whether a hazmat team is needed.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said the wreck involved only the truck and that no one was hurt. Oil and other fluids spilled across the freeway near Beckley Avenue, and crews expect cleanup to take several hours before the road can reopen.

Authorities are urging motorists to avoid the area.

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue