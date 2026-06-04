18‑wheeler jackknifes on I‑35E, shutting down northbound lanes in Dallas

An 18‑wheeler jackknifed Thursday on northbound I‑35E in Dallas, shutting down lanes and causing major delays near the Dallas Zoo.

TxDOT

TxDOT said it was notified about the crash around 2:30 p.m. and is determining whether a hazmat team is needed.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said the wreck involved only the truck and that no one was hurt. Oil and other fluids spilled across the freeway near Beckley Avenue, and crews expect cleanup to take several hours before the road can reopen.

Authorities are urging motorists to avoid the area.

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.