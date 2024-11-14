Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants ready to serve you this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and according to a new report from WalletHub featured by CW33, Dallas is one of the best cities to celebrate the holiday. In the ranking of the Best Places to Go for Thanksgiving in 2024, Dallas placed fifth overall.

While many restaurants [and Walmart] will be closed, there are plenty of great options for those who prefer dining out rather than cooking at home or attending a family gathering. If you're looking to skip the kitchen this year, here are some Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants open on Turkey Day.

For just $59 for adults and $29 for kids 12 and under, guests can enjoy a festive meal starting with a seasonal soup or salad, followed by Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast with all the classic sides — mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry apple compote. Add family-style sides and save room for dessert, featuring Carrot Cake or Pumpkin Cheesecake.

The full menu of seafood dishes is also available.

Eddie V's Prime Seafood - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition to its full menu, Eddie V's will serve turkey with pan gravy, brioche sage stuffing, housemade mashed potatoes, cranberry chutney and French green beans with sundried tomatoes. There will also be dessert — pumpkin pie tartlet with pecan ice cream.

Fearing's Restaurant - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thanksgiving at Fearing's will feature a festive three-course feast in a warm, elegant setting. Dishes include Tangerine-Glazed Turkey, Prime Beef Filet Mignon and desserts like Pumpkin-Biscoff Cookie Parfait, all crafted by a James Beard Award-winning chef. Whether it's the Roasted Pumpkin Soup or Chicken-Fried Nilgai Antelope, each dish is a refined take on traditional holiday flavors, per the restaurant.

Guests can enjoy a delightful three-course menu featuring traditional Herb-Roasted Turkey, filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye. Each meal comes with a starter, housemade stuffing, mashed potatoes and green beans with apricots and onions, along with cinnamon orange cranberry sauce and dessert. There is also a Children's three-course menu for $31.

Nobu - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Looking to satisfy your sushi cravings? Nobu willl have its selection of contemporary Japanese cuisine, including miso-glazed Black cod, squid pasta and spicy snow crab.