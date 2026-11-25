As North Texans prepare for Thanksgiving, local food pantries say they're seeing the impact of rising food prices. The Stewpot in Dallas says many families are still struggling to put food on the table. They're working to meet the need.

Manager of Volunteer and Food Services Adrienne Nicholson says in the days leading up to the holiday, they've been averaging around 300 visitors a day.

"There's no income restriction; anyone can come into a judgment-free zone and have a grocery shopping experience," she said. "That financial relief is huge."

Lisa is stopping by for the second time in two weeks. She says on her first trip, she ended up giving all of her groceries to her Lyft driver, who she felt needed them more than she did.

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"She goes, 'Are you serious?' And I said yes, and she's like, 'Thank you so much,' and she almost started crying and almost made me start crying as well," Lisa said.

It was an act of kindness, even as she struggles to make ends meet herself. Lisa says she's experienced homelessness in the past but is now living with her son and daughter.

"Everybody is struggling right now," she said. "It's a really tough time for everybody."

Through September of this year, The Stewpot provided groceries to more than 30,000 households, distributing more than 1.6 million pounds of food.

"We don't have any zip code restrictions, so we have folks that come from all over," Nicholson said.

"We've had people come as far as Waco before."

The Stewpot says the need here is not going away. So right now, they're accepting donations from the community and actively seeking food partners, such as grocery stores and restaurants.

How to help:

Donate food to the pantry by contacting donategoods@thestewpot.org.

Give online at thestewpot.org/give.

Become a food partner. Restaurants, grocery stores, and caterers with surplus food can contact John Swindle, Volunteer and Meal Services Coordinator, at johns@thestewpot.org to schedule pickups.

Donate coats and blankets through Dec. 4. The Stewpot is collecting new and lightly used coats and blankets ahead of the cold weather. Drop them off at Building 100 on the Main Campus, 1610 S. Malcolm X Blvd., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shop the holiday wish list by Dec. 10. Neighbors who recently moved from the street into housing, and who receive case management from The Stewpot, have holiday wishes on The Stewpot's Amazon Wish List.

The Stewpot's housing case management is funded through a federal grant directed by Housing Forward, and The Stewpot is a member of the All Neighbors Coalition.

Volunteer at thestewpot.org/volunteer.

Neighbors who need food or SNAP help can visit the Main Campus, 1610 S. Malcolm X Blvd., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with SNAP help on Tuesdays.