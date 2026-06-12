North Texas Dutch restaurant hopes to bring orange fever to FIFA World Cup fans

With less than 48 hours until the first FIFA World Cup match at Dallas Stadium – when the Netherlands faces Japan – excitement and nerves are rising among Dutch fans.

Dutch supporters dressed in bright orange, the national color, greeted customers this week at Henk's European Deli & Black Forest Bakery in Dallas. Co-owner Hebertus Winnubst said the shop offers a slice of Dutch culture.

"I was born in Hilversum, just south of Amsterdam," Hebertus Winnubst said.

Family business with deep Dutch roots

"My father was a grocer in Amsterdam. He and my mom came over in 1959," Adrian Winnubst said.

Adrian Winnubst owns the restaurant with his three siblings. Their father, Henk, entered the Dallas restaurant scene more than 50 years ago.

"In 1991, we were able to take over the old Blackhorse Bakery," Adrian Winnubst said.

Since then, the orange legion has gathered at Henk's to watch the Dutch national team take the field.

"They're very fanatical. They follow their team. It's better than almost all countries. They take huge pride," Adrian Winnubst said. "It's basically just about having a party as much as watching the game and getting as many people together as possible dressed in orange."

Fans ready for a wild weekend

"It's total excitement. It's going to be so much fun. We're going to be with so many people here. It's going to be nuts," Hebertus Winnubst said.

Henk's is also selling Dutch FIFA gear, including shirts, flags, hats, soccer balls, and keychains for fans looking to suit up for the big game.

One customer showing her Dutch pride is Agatha Mills Doboer.

"Everybody here has the orange spirit," Mills Doboer said.

Dutch Texans savor rare opportunity

Mills Doboer emigrated from the Netherlands in 1984 and is among an estimated 150,000 Dutch immigrants living in Texas.

"To have the team here is an amazing opportunity, and we love the Dutch," Mills Doboer said. "Hup, Holland, hup!"

"Every tournament has kind of ended in a little bit of a heartbreak, but we're hoping at least maybe the semifinals will be for this year," Adrian Winnubst said.

Celebration planned ahead of match

Fans at Henk's are hoping the national team can finally lift a World Cup trophy as the orange invasion takes over North Texas.

Henk's will host a large outdoor celebration beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 13. The event will feature a live band and DJ, food and drink stations, and an orange-clad crowd of supporters.