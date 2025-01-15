Victim advocates applaud Dallas County District Attorney's new human trafficking unit

DALLAS — Human trafficking here? You bet. Just ask the experts.

New Friends New Life CBS News Texas

"This isn't just an international problem," said Bianca Davis, CEO of Dallas-based nonprofit New Friends New Life. "We aren't just looking for white vans in a parking lot every day."

For more than two decades, New Friends New Life has been working to raise awareness and sound the alarm about human trafficking. The group even hosts eye-opening bus tours around the area to help dispel myths and help the community see what they see. And what they're seeing now is progress from a partner.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has announced plans to launch a specialized unit focused on prosecuting these crimes.

"We were so excited when we heard the news about the new unit being formed in the DA's office because it's important that wherever she turns, she gets the same support," said Davis. "If she comes to a social service agency, she's supported. If she interacts with law enforcement, she's supported. It's such a critical piece of the puzzle, and it says that as a city, we have zero tolerance for human trafficking."

According to Davis, Dallas ranks second behind Houston for the highest number of human trafficking victims in the state. "So because we're so represented in the problem, instances like this show us that we're also represented in the solution," she said.

New Friends New Life provides support services to help survivors avoid being revictimized, offering everything from laundry facilities to legal services. Last year, they added an on-site learning academy.

"Many victims have dropped out of high school and don't have the tools to move forward," said Davis. "So now women who are part of our program can come to our campus and prepare for their GED."

Davis shared mortarboard pictures of former sex trafficking victims who have gone on to earn college degrees.

"That's why every time I hear someone say, 'Why doesn't she just leave?' I'm like, that's not the right question. What are we doing to provide this avenue for her to do just the thing that we're asking her to do?" she said.

It should come as no surprise that experts say the internet has been a game changer, literally delivering the vulnerable into abusers' hands. So NFNL also has a drop-in space in their bright, airy, and art-filled facility dedicated to teens and prevention. They say the goal is to send a unified message to victims and their abusers.

"This is not going to stand in our community," said Davis. "We're not going to stand for it."