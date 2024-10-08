Dallas Cowboys visit Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS — As part of their salute to service flightline tour, members of the Dallas Cowboys traveled to Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth to visit with the men and women of the armed forces and learn what they do every day.

The excitement is hard to contain.

"I just found out less than an hour ago," said Sgt. Nicholas Mata, with the U.S. Marine Corps.

"I've been here since about 9:30," said Jaxon Lewis with the U.S. Airforce.

"I came here over eating chow. So, this is priority," said Mata.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Dozens of men and women who serve our country gushed at a chance to meet a few Cowboys.

"100 percent any day of the week, this right here, Dallas Cowboys," said Mata.

Four Cowboys, including Sunday night's hero Jalen Tolbert, were on-site at Nas JRB Fort Worth to sign autographs, take selfies, and say hi to some big-time Cowboys fans.

"It's the most special thing ever, especially having a brother in the Marine Corps. Hits home every time," said Cowboys tight-end Luke Schoonmaker.

Schoonmaker's brother is serving in Twentynine Palms in southern California, so he appreciates how special it is to give back to this community.

"Life-long. My grandpa's been a fan since the team originated way back when, when he was like four or five years old, he became a Cowboys fan," said Jaxon Lewis, an airman and a third-generation Cowboys fan.

Before they met with fans, the players got a quick tour of some of the aircraft on base and even sat in the pilot seat.

CBS News Texas asked Cowboys linebacker Demarvion Overshown if he trusted Jalen Tolbert as his pilot.

"This my dawg! Did you not – did you see his hands? Fourth and four? I trust this guy with my life," said Overshown.

But for the game-winner, he knows the difference between pressure on the field and in combat.

"Flying one of these in combat for sure – anything could happen at any moment, but you kind of don't know about that one. But a lot of respect for the guys that do it," said Tolbert.

Tuesday was all respect and all smiles.

The NFL partners with veterans organizations like the USO and the Pat Tillman Foundation to honor our veterans and those who serve and has raised $66 million since 2011 for these organizations