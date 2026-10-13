Dallas Cowboys superfan "Tattoo Mark" dies unexpectedly

Dallas Cowboys superfan Mark "Tattoo Mark" Shenefield, known for his passion for the team and his philanthropic work bringing teddy bears to hospitalized children, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning.

Shenefield had been a Cowboys superfan for 24 years, and most know the persona he portrayed as "Tattoo Mark."

Through his foundation, Tattoo Mark Foundation, Shenefield devoted himself to collecting and distributing teddy bears to children in hospitals facing difficult circumstances.

"Mark was a recognizable and enthusiastic member of the Dallas Cowboys community, but his greatest legacy will undoubtedly be the kindness he extended to others," the House of Sterling PR said in a statement.

Dallas Cowboys superfan "Tattoo" Mark Shenefield. CBSDFW.com

A cause of death has not yet been shared.

The Tattoo Mark Foundation will share information regarding memorial arrangements.