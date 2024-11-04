Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott out for several weeks with hamstring injury

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be sitting out the next "several weeks," CBS News Texas confirmed.

The starting quarterback suffered a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cowboys (3-5) tried to rally behind Cooper Rush after Prescott was ruled out, having completed 18 passes on 24 attempts for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Rush guided an 86-yard drive in the closing minutes, capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert and 2-point conversion. But the Falcons recovered an onside kick to seal the victory, 21-27.

Prescott is one of two Cowboys who suffered injuries on Sunday—wide receiver CeeDee Lamb spent half of the game fighting through a shoulder injury. Unlike Prescott, Lamb returned to the field.

Lamb and Prescott were set to receive MRIs on Monday.

"We'll certainly make a solid decision based on what comes back. … We're in the progress of evaluating right now, and I wouldn't be able to comment," Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said on 105.3 the Fan Monday afternoon.

The Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 10.