What are the odds of the Dallas Cowboys making the NFL playoffs this season? Almost zero, according to the NFL

The good, the bad and the ugly from the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals

America's Team has a slim to none chance of making it to the NFL playoffs this season, according to NFL Nextgen Stats.

The Dallas Cowboys, who are 5-8 as of Dec. 12 and are ranked third in the NFC East, have a less than 1% chance of making a playoff appearance, according to NFL Netxgen Stats. That's if they win or lose this week.

The Cowboys can be eliminated this weekend if they lose to the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders beat the New Orleans Saints.

The Cowboys had a rough start to the 2024-25 season. The team endured five straight losses until Thanksgiving, when they defeated the New York Giants, 27-20.

The team has been without starting quarterback Dak Prescott since Week 7, when he suffered a hamstring injury against the Atlanta Falcons. A few days later, it was announced he would undergo season-ending surgery.

Other key Cowboys players that have been sidelined for the remainder of the season include linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and offensive lineman Zack Martin.

On Sunday, the Cowboys will face the 3-10 Carolina Panthers, who also have a less than 1% chance of making it to the playoffs.

Teams who have already clinched a playoff spot are the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.

There are three weeks left in the regular season, in which the Cowboys face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.