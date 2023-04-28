Grading the draft: Mazi Smith strengthens Dallas defense, gets an 'A'

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Dallas Cowboys defied the "draft experts" and picked up a potential playmaker from Michigan on day one of the NFL draft. Tonight, they look to make even more noise with picks in rounds two and three.

Cowboys eyeing offensive help on day two:

Only one tight end, Dalton Kincaid (Buffalo), went in round one, so there are more to choose from on Friday night. The Cowboys are believed to have a keen interest in Iowa's Matt LaPorta as well as Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, Georgia's Darnell Washington, Oregon State's Luke Musgrave, and South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft, all of whom have second or third round grades.

Dallas has a need at offensive guard after Connor McGovern left in free agency. Among the possibilities would be Syracuse's Matthew Bergeron, North Dakota State's Cody Mauch, Florida's O'Cyrus Torrence, or TCU's Steve Avila of South Grand Prairie High School.

Wide receiver candidates in the second round include Oklahoma's Marvin Mims of Frisco Lone Star High School, Mississippi's Jonathan Mingo, and North Carolina's Josh Downs.

Defensively, Arkansas LB Drew Sanders (Denton Ryan), Clemson LB Trenton Simpson, Oregon State LB Daiyan Henley, Ohio State DE Zach Harrison, Kansas State CB Julius Brents and Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson are all possibilities tonight.

Mazi Smith

Round 1 - Pick 26

Grade = A

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith (58) rushes on defense during a college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on November 19, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A long night of anxious anticipation ended with the Cowboys selecting a player they had targeted throughout the evening.

Big, strong 6-foot-3, 323 pound defensive tackle Mazi Smith of Michigan can be a real difference maker on Dan Quinn's defense. One of the strongest, most athletic players in this entire draft class, the Cowboys think Smith is the missing link on a defense that ranked 22nd in the league stopping the run last season.

While many of the "draft experts" projected Smith to be a second round draft pick, he was graded a first rounder by the Cowboys and other teams. Dallas declined trade offers from other teams to move down from the No. 26 pick when they were on the clock.

Highly respected NFL talent evaluator Greg Cosell agreed with the Cowboys assessment of Smith on a recent episode of "Inside The Birds," a Philadelphia Eagles podcast.

"The guy's a freak," Cosell said. "He has a rare combination of size, mass, and athletic movement, almost twitchy for a defensive lineman. There's not another defensive line prospect in this class, including Jalen Carter (Georgia DT who was drafted 9th overall by Philadelphia), with the size, mass, live feet and short area quickness as Smith. He's a pretty rare prospect."

So, take it from a guy who makes his home in Philly, the Cowboys get an A grade for the selection of Mazi Smith in the first round.