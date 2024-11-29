Chicago Bears reportedly fired coach Matt Eberflus mid-season

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears announced Friday morning that they have fired head coach Matt Eberflus following the team's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions

The mid-season firing is a first for the franchise team and comes just hours after Eberflus said during a Zoom press conference that he was confident he would coach the 49ers game next week.

The game against Detroit left players and fans puzzled as Eberflus, defending his decision, let the final 32 seconds tick away without calling their final timeout.

Eberflus began the Zoom conference by addressing the game — and the loss — after re-watching the last play. He mentioned that a second option would've been to call a timeout, throw the ball, and make a fast field goal to force overtime, but he opted for the initial play.

"We were in scoring position and, uh, really could've owned the game from there. But again, ultimately, all these decisions are my decision. I take full accountability for them, and uh, we didn't get it done. And it's unfortunate for the players, for the fans. And again, we're going to get back to work," he said.

Since the game, he mentioned having had several conversations with Ryan Poles and Kevin Warren and was expected to meet with them again Friday afternoon before the announcement of his firing.

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles said in a statement:

"This morning, after meeting with George and Kevin, we informed Matt of our decision to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head coaching position. I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward."

President and CEO Kevin Warren said he supports Poles' decision.

"I support Ryan and the decision that was made this morning. We understand how imperative the head coaching role is for building and maintaining a championship-caliber team, leading our players and our organization. Our fans have stood by us and persevered through every challenge, and they deserve better results. Our organizational and operational structure is strong, focused, aligned and energized for the future," he said.

Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will take over in the meantime as the team's interim head coach.

The team is off for the weekend, but there will be a team meeting on Monday.

The Bears are currently 4-8 in the season. They will take on the 49ers on Dec. 8.