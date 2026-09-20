Dallas Cowboys fans tailgate at AT&T Stadium for home opener

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for a comeback win for their home opener Sunday against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. This comes after a loss last week to the New York Giants.

The tents are up, the lawn chairs set, and the grills are ready as Dallas Cowboys super fans tailgate for the home opener.

"This is our hometown. This is our football team. This is America's football team," Joe Vasquez said.

The Rowdy Nation Cowboy Tailgaters are a familiar group outside AT&T Stadium. They have about 60 members and were formed in 2020.

"I've been a Cowboys fan since as far as I can remember, five years old, six years old, and die-hard," Cleo Munoz said.

"I've been a Cowboys fan since I moved here when I was about 10 years old, once the Houston Oilers left. I'm Dallas to the day I die," Vasquez said.

"I was in high school. I was at the parade. I went to the parade, so it has happened here in Dallas. They went to the Super Bowl and more than once," Tommy Salgado said.

The Rowdy Tailgaters have been tailgating three years in a row. The mascot Rowdy even brought them an ice chest. They're hoping their fandom brings luck to the Cowboys' season.

"If they'll just put their heart and soul into it, then they got it, and they can go all the way," Munoz said.

"There's a difference between a fan and a fanatic. I try not to be the fanatic anymore, and I'm a big fan. I gave up on a Super Bowl every year a while ago," Salgado said.

Whether it's thoughts of a winning season or a Super Bowl appearance, the hopes are high for tailgaters as they surround AT&T Stadium with anticipation for what's to come.