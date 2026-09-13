Dallas Cowboys' fans' mixed predictions ahead of regular season opener against the New York Giants

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to get the season off on the right foot when they take on the New York Giants in New Jersey for Sunday Night Football. Fans are hoping for a better season after missing the playoffs last season.

Fitness fanatics got their muscles pumping in a kettlebell exercise class Sunday morning before the sun heated up the field at The Star in Frisco, and conversations about the Cowboys' first regular-season game of the new season were just as hot.

Joel Leos and the women in his class have high hopes for the game.

"As someone that's from Dallas, I hope the Cowboys do win," Leos said. "My hope is that we have great coaching and we have great ownership who hopefully listens to the players and sees the potential that they have and can bring an offer to the team."

"I wish them the best of luck. I really do hope they have their p's and q's all together. We're ready to go. Practice has been amazing. I'm just really hoping they take a win for tonight's game," Brittany Gallegos said.

Rosalind Hawkins has different expectations.

"I believe the Giants will win tonight by at least three to seven points," Hawkins said. "They're a better team to me than the Cowboys. They have a younger quarterback, and he's very good. We have Dak, and he's decent at best."

Fans hope the Cowboys have the physical and mental strength to stay focused during the season opener and the rest of the season.

"The biggest Super Bowl party I remember is back when I was a little girl. Like first, second grade, so it'd be awesome to see them take it again and just, Dallas go crazy," Gallegos said. "It would be awesome. It's something this town needs."

"They will make the playoffs again," Leos said. "It has been 30 years for a win in the Cowboys book, but we're due for one, and it's going to happen this year. If not, it's going to happen, it'll be coming soon."

"What's more disappointing is fans like my husband and my daughter, who constantly think they're going to go to the Super Bowl every year, and reality is they won't, not even this year," Hawkins said.

It's a mixed bag of predictions as fans put on their Sunday best and cross their fingers this season will be the year of returning to Super Bowl glory.