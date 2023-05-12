Dallas Cowboys 2023 regular season schedule released

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The NFL has released the 2023 regular season schedule, with the Cowboys season kicking off on Sunday, Sept. 10 as they travel to face the New York Giants.

There are six primetime games on tap this season, three from AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys host the Washington Commanders for the annual Thanksgiving Day game, and will be in Miami facing the Dolphins on Christmas Eve.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

Week 1: at New York Giants (Sun. 9/10, 7:20 p.m.)

Week 2: New York Jets (Sun. 9/17, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 3: at Arizona Cardinals (Sun. 9/24, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 4: New England Patriots (Sun. 10/1, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 5: at San Francisco 49ers (Sun. 10/8, 7:20 p.m.)

Week 6: at Los Angeles Chargers (Mon. 10/16, 7:15 p.m.)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Los Angeles Rams (Sun. 10/29, 12:00 p.m.)

Week 9: at Philadelphia Eagles (Sun. 11/5, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 10: New York Giants (Sun. 11/12, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 11: at Carolina Panthers (Sun. 11/19, 12:00 p.m.)

Week 12: Washington Commanders (Thurs. 11/23, 3:30 p.m.)

Week 13: Seattle Seahawks (Thurs. 11/30, 7:15 p.m.)

Week 14: Philadelphia Eagles (Sun. 12/10, 7:20 p.m.)

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills (Sun. 12/17, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 16: at Miami Dolphins (Sun. 12/24, 3:25 p.m.)

Week 17: Detroit Lions (Sat. 12/30, 7:15 p.m.)

Week 18: at Washington Commanders (TBD)

The preseason schedule has also been finalized. Times and dates are to be determined:

Week 1: Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 2: at Seattle Seahawks

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders

The Cowboys have stayed busy during the offseason. The team added eight rookies to the roster in the NFL draft, including Deuce Vaughn, son of Cowboys Assistant Director of College Scouting, Chris Vaughn.

In March, the Cowboys announced they have mutually agreed to part ways with Ezekiel Elliott after seven seasons. The team also parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.