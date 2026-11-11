Dallas County reports first pediatric flu death since 2022

A child has died from the flu in Dallas County, according to health officials.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported on Wednesday the first pediatric flu death in the county since 2022. The agency said it will not release any more details out of respect for the family's privacy. That includes the age of the patient, whether they had any underlying medical conditions and whether they had received the flu vaccine.

"This tragic loss is a heartbreaking reminder that flu can cause serious illness and even death, including among children," DCHHS Director Dr. Philip Huang said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. Getting an annual flu vaccine is one of the most important steps we can take to reduce the risk of serious illness and protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our community. We strongly encourage everyone six months of age and older to get vaccinated against the flu."

DCHHS is urging residents to take steps to prevent the spread of the flu including getting vaccinated and staying home if they feel sick. Parents should get immediate medical attention for their children if they are having trouble breathing, dehydrated, unusually lethargic or showing other severe symptoms.