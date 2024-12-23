Dallas narrows city manager candidates to 3 semifinalists

DALLAS – A Dallas City Council committee approved a revised list of semifinalists for city manager Monday, more than six months after the position opened up.

The Ad Hoc Committee on Administrative Affairs spent most of Monday's meeting behind closed doors in executive session. When they emerged just after noon, the four members present voted unanimously to recommend three candidates to the full city council:

Kimberly Tolbert, the interim city manager for Dallas

William Johnson, an assistant city manager in Fort Worth

Mario Lara, who appears to be an assistant city manager in Sacramento, California

Lara had not appeared on a previous list of named semifinalists. Two other candidates who were on a previous list are no longer under consideration:

Mark Washington, city manager of Grand Rapids, Michigan

Zachary Williams, chief operating officer of DeKalb County, Georgia

Washington withdrew his name last week. The Dallas Morning News reported that Williams also withdrew.

Support for Tolbert

Kimberly Tolbert, who has been running city operations since former City Manager T.C. Broadnax resigned earlier this year, has received endorsements from three local groups.

Last week, the Dallas NAACP, the Dallas Fire Fighters Association and the Black Fire Fighters Association of Dallas voiced support for Tolbert.

In a statement, Jeff Patterson, the president of the Dallas Fire Fighters Association, said in part: "Public safety is the foundation of a strong city, and Kim Tolbert understands this better than anyone. She has been receptive to our concerns, transparent in her communications, and decisive in her leadership—all qualities that set her apart as the ideal choice for City Manager."

"Kim's intellect and problem-solving ability are evident in the way she approaches each challenge. Her clarity on what needs to be done and how to get there has been truly impressive. Throughout her tenure, Kim has shown unwavering support for the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department, ensuring that the best interests of our department are prioritized," Brandon Terry, the president of the Black Fire Fighters Association of Dallas, wrote in a letter to Dallas City Council.

Hiring process leaves councilmembers frustrated

Monday's committee meeting took place one week after a meeting of the full council was scheduled to interview, and perhaps hire, a city manager. That meeting was abruptly canceled because multiple council members did not show up.

The absences were intentional, one member told CBS News Texas' Steve Pickett.

Instead, the council met in private, deliberating qualifications of the candidates while also escalating the dispute over the selection process, candidates and how long it has taken.