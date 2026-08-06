Dallas Arboretum ending Twelve Days of Christmas

The Dallas Arboretum said this season's The Twelve Days of Christmas event will mark the living museum's farewell "Holiday at the Arboretum".

After more than a decade, the Christmas Village display illuminating the Victorian-style gazebos will come to an end on Jan. 3, 2027.

Sabina Carr, the Arboretum's President and CEO, gave a statement addressing the end of the display in the fall issue of "Bloom," the Arboretum's magazine.

"Looking ahead to the holidays, the season will offer an opportunity to celebrate a beloved tradition one final time," Carr said. "Holiday at the Arboretum will mark the farewell season of The Twelve Days of Christmas. Since its debut, the exhibition's illuminated Victorian-style gazebos have delighted millions of guests and become part of countless family traditions. For many visitors, a holiday visit simply would not feel complete without seeing the beloved carol brought to life throughout the garden. As the structures reach the end of their mechanical lifespan after more than a decade of service, guests are invited to experience this extraordinary display one last time and celebrate its remarkable legacy. Members and guests are encouraged to plan ahead, as interest will be strong during this final season."

Holiday at the Arboretum runs from Nov. 12 through Jan. 3.