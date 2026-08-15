Dallas man charged with arson after apartment fire displaces 24 residents in Oak Cliff, authorities say

A Dallas man was arrested after authorities say he intentionally set an apartment fire following a domestic dispute, displacing two dozen residents in Oak Cliff.

Raydrick Lee, 33, was injured in the fire and taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the Dallas County Jail on a felony arson charge, according to Dallas Fire Rescue.

Fire crews were dispatched at 12:27 a.m. Friday to the Buena Vista Apartments in the 3900 block of Altoona Drive, where heavy flames were coming from the front and side of a two‑story building. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after nearly two hours, declaring it out at 1:55 a.m.

Investigators determined Lee intentionally started the fire, which caused moderate to significant damage to four two‑story units.

Raydrick Lee, 33 Dallas County Jail

All 24 residents – including 13 adults and 11 children – escaped safely but were displaced. The American Red Cross was notified to assist those affected.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.