Dallas man charged with arson after apartment fire displaces 24 residents in Oak Cliff, authorities say
A Dallas man was arrested after authorities say he intentionally set an apartment fire following a domestic dispute, displacing two dozen residents in Oak Cliff.
Raydrick Lee, 33, was injured in the fire and taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the Dallas County Jail on a felony arson charge, according to Dallas Fire Rescue.
Fire crews were dispatched at 12:27 a.m. Friday to the Buena Vista Apartments in the 3900 block of Altoona Drive, where heavy flames were coming from the front and side of a two‑story building. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after nearly two hours, declaring it out at 1:55 a.m.
Investigators determined Lee intentionally started the fire, which caused moderate to significant damage to four two‑story units.
All 24 residents – including 13 adults and 11 children – escaped safely but were displaced. The American Red Cross was notified to assist those affected.
CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.