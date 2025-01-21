Watch CBS News
Dallas ISD cancels outdoor after-school activities due to dangerous cold

By Julia Falcon

Wind chill drops "feels-like" temperatures to dangerous lows across North Texas
NORTH TEXASArctic air has returned to North Texas, but schools aren't closing this time around. 

Schools aren't closed in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex but some after-school events have been canceled due to the dangerously cold temperatures. 

Dallas ISD on Tuesday canceled all outdoor athletics events and practices. The school district said indoor events will continue as scheduled. 

Several other North Texas school districts said they didn't plan any cancellations or delays. Fort Worth ISD and Argyle ISD advised students on social media to bundle up before heading to school. 

Will it snow in Dallas-Fort Worth?

A light dusting of snow was forecasted for Monday overnight into Tuesday with temperatures in the 20s. Factor in the wind chill and "feels-like" temperatures fell to the single digits. No snow was reported by the National Weather Service Tuesday morning.

By the time school gets out on Tuesday, around 3 p.m., the sun will be shining and it will be 33 degrees. However, the wind chill will make it feel like 27 degrees.

First Alert Weather Days remain in effect through Wednesday morning due to "feels-like" temperatures in the single digits.

The cold weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service has also been extended through Wednesday at 9 a.m. Wind chills could drop to 5-15 degrees.

