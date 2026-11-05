Dak Prescott questions Cowboys' offensive identity as George Pickens' targets dwindle

Nine weeks into the NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys still haven't found consistency on offense, despite having the talent to be among the league's best.

"When you've got the talent we've got, we've got the expectation of the standard that we have for ourselves. You go three-and-out, or you don't score a touchdown, it's frustrating," Dak Prescott said.

Those inconsistencies have also raised questions about the offense's identity, something Prescott admits is still a work in progress.

"Ugh, is it one we're proud of? I don't know. We'll be better, I can promise," Prescott said.

One possible solution is to make better use of the offensive weapons already at Dallas' disposal, particularly George Pickens.

Despite being one of the Cowboys' most explosive playmakers, Pickens has been targeted just 10 times over the past two games, raising questions about why he hasn't been a bigger part of the offensive game plan.

"A little bit of it is unlucky, a little bit of it is we have to design stuff that forces the issue to him," Klayton Adams said.

While Pickens' lack of targets has drawn attention, his importance to the offense hasn't diminished.

"Everything that I've been able to accomplish has been because of him and what he's done the year before and vice versa." CeeDee Lamb said.