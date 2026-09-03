Dak Prescott wins NFL's 2026 "Good Guy Award," a first for the Cowboys

Not only is Dak Prescott an All-Pro NFL quarterback, but he can now add "Good Guy" to his list of honors.

The Professional Football Writers of America named Prescott the 2026 winner of its Good Guy Award, honoring the Dallas Cowboys quarterback for his professionalism, accessibility, and consistent work with reporters.

It's familiar territory for Prescott, who was also named the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his character and community work.

"This does mean a lot," Prescott said Thursday as he was officially presented the award. "I know we joked about this at times. Wouldn't be getting this if it wasn't for you guys and what you write and how you guys portray me. Thank you for you all being authentic.

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"You all are good people; if you weren't, I probably wouldn't even talk to you or care to give you an extra statement. That just goes into the relationship that we have.

"Hopefully, I'm an example for the other guys in the locker room, and they make your job easier to give the fans our stories and what they want that makes this game so great, so thank you."

The award was first presented in 2005, when Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis received the honor.

Prescott is the first Cowboys player to win the award.

Jason Witten, the Cowboys' legendary tight end, was a finalist in 2009, 2015, 2017, and 2018. Prescott was also a finalist in 2024.