A North Texas DACA recipient who left the U.S. after 20 years is reflecting on the decision to self-deport, one year later.

The U.S. has seen a range of changes following a crackdown on immigration under the Trump administration. For Brenda and Danny Garcia, grabbing coffee just isn't the same anymore because they're missing their best friend, Kevin Barrera.

"We keep in contact through text messages and FaceTime," said Brenda Garcia. "Any event, it's like, 'Kevin should be there. We're like, 'OK, we need to FaceTime him, so that he is here with us.'"

Barrera self-deported to Mexico in October 2025, after living in the country for nearly two decades.

"It was something that we definitely understood, but it was hard," said Danny Garcia.

Barrera's now living in Mexico City and working to build a new life.

"That was the hardest decision ever," said Barrera. "I get flashbacks and memories of my routines and my days."

Eight months before he left, his mother was deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"When you hear your mother going through such a hard time, and you physically can't be there to support, it makes you spiral, and it makes you realize, the foundation we had was beautiful, and now it was taken away from us just because of a status," he told CBS News Texas.

Barrera came to the U.S. as a child, after his mother fled domestic violence.

A McKinney North High School graduate, he was the first in his family to finish high school. He later received DACA, took college courses and worked three jobs. His DACA status was still active when he decided to leave the U.S.

Barrera said his mother's deportation, along with the growing climate toward immigrants, helped drive his decision.

"With the administration and everything that was going on, it was just getting horrible, especially at work," said Barrera. "The judgment, the criticism, I felt like I wasn't welcome."

He and his sister, who is a U.S. citizen, had to sell their home, vehicles and most of their belongings.

"I was dealing with her [my mother's] debt. I was dealing with her house. I had to cancel the insurance here; I had to make sure I did a garage sale," he said.

Now, a year later, Barrera said the reality of starting over has been hard.

"When you think about it, in your mind, you're playing it out, you're like, 'Okay, I got this. I know what steps I'm taking, but then reality hits and then the reality is that it's like, 'Oh my gosh, I wish I could go back to the U.S., to finish off my college degree, to finish off maybe finding a spouse or something,'" said Barrera.

Millions left U.S. voluntarily, DHS says

The Department of Homeland Security said at least 2.2 million undocumented immigrants have voluntarily left the U.S. since January 2025. The agency said that number is likely only a fraction of those self-deported, amid the Trump administration's immigration enforcement efforts.

"I don't regret self-deporting," Barrera said. "I did make it rational, but I did make it quick. I wish I could have taken my time to thoroughly think it out and say, 'you know, I'm going to wait one more year.'"

While not the right decision for everyone, Barrera said this was the best decision for his family. As Barrera continues to settle in his home country, he now works as a freelancer in advertising and streams on the side.

"It is something that's hard for me," he said. "I miss my friends. I miss my colleagues."

While miles away from the home he once knew, Barrera said this experience will not take away his light.

"I'm just really grateful for the time I had in Texas, and for the time I had in the United States, and the community, and the structure, and everything I built and all the accomplishments I accomplished," he said.

Divided by borders, his friends Brenda and Danny Garcia said they'll continue to be there, no matter the distance.

"Obviously we wish things were different, but at the same time, we support him in everything," said Brenda Garcia.

"That's what we're all hoping for... to be together again," Danny Garcia said.