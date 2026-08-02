Crimes Against Children Conference in Dallas set to bring thousands of professionals to share tools, training

Front-line professionals dedicated to combating crimes that victimize children are gathering in Dallas this week for what has become a decades-long effort. At least 4,700 people from all 50 states are expected to attend.

The Crimes Against Children Conference, now in its 38th year, brings together law enforcement, prosecutors, social workers, and clinicians. They're sharing tools and getting the latest training to prevent abuse if possible and to arrest the predators when they can't.

It's hosted by the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center. Chief Education and Training Officer Dianna Smoot said the mission is to improve the lives of abused children in the county and provide national leadership on child abuse issues.

"It truly is this opportunity to learn from each other, so you cannot work these cases alone. Here we have an opportunity to really learn from other disciplines, to take those best practices, build relationships, and get the best of the best so people can better serve children," Smoot said.

This year's conference features more than 500 expert-led sessions presented by more than 220 professionals. Some trends that will be addressed include technology-facilitated crimes, online exploitation, sextortion, and those using artificial intelligence.

The conference continues through August 6 at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Dallas.