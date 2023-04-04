Crane flies may have invaded North Texas, but they're harmless

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – You've probably noticed those mosquito-like bugs that have invaded North Texas - and, most likely, your home.

Getty Images

They're called crane flies, and they're the source of much misinformation.

They're known for their long legs and their short lifespans. But, despite their menacing appearance, experts say crane flies are harmless.

"They're a nuisance, but they're not poisonous. They don't bite," said Dr. Ray Thompson, an entomologist with IPMA Associates. "In fact, like I say, they don't eat anything in the adult stage."

And that includes mosquitos, making their nickname "mosquito hawks" a misnomer. Dr. Thompson said they're also a hallmark of spring in Texas.

"Whenever it warms up, and the fungus starts growing, and you get that organic breakdown, that's when we'll see them."

He said crane flies do serve a purpose: they feed on that decaying organic material, helping to eliminate it. But if you want to prevent them from getting inside of your house, he said to eliminate piles of leaves and beware of opening doors at night near lights.

"They're extremely attracted to lights that have the ultraviolet spectrum in them, which is nearly all of the lights that we use."

The good news? Not only is their lifespan about two weeks, but the season is short as well. But, when the crane flies are gone, it means the heat is here.

"They go away in probably a couple of weeks. As soon as it hits about 90 degrees, 95 degrees, you know, they all dry up."