Cowtown Marathon issues heat advisory for Sunday events

By S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH - Experts are urging runners to watch out for the weather during the Cowtown Marathon.

"Participant safety is our first priority," said Heidi Swartz, Cowtown executive director. "All runners and walkers should take every precaution to assure they're prepared for these anticipated weather conditions.  

A heat advisory has been issued for Sunday events. Temperatures will push 80, possibly 90 degrees.

The race's medical director says runners who aren't acclimated to running in warmer temps to consider sitting it out.

"If you have not exerted yourself in warm temperatures like we anticipate on Sunday, you should strongly consider not running," advises Dr. Jeff Beeson, Cowtown medical director. "If you do run, please slow down and hydrate before, during and after your event, and realize that the temperature will rise as the race progresses and your body becomes more stressed."  

Additional water stations as well as misters and iced towels will be available along the route.

First published on February 24, 2024 / 3:41 PM CST

