Cowboys rally falls short in 27-24 preseason loss to Saints

Zach Wilson led a drive to Daniel Carlson's 53-yard field goal with 1:55 remaining, and the New Orleans Saints beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-24 in a preseason finale Friday night.

Sam Howell threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes and had a tying 2-point conversion run for the Cowboys (2-1), who erased a 15-point deficit but missed out on their first undefeated preseason in 20 years.

Spencer Rattler scored on an 8-yard keeper to the pylon while directing three first-half scoring drives for the Saints (1-2), who avoided their first winless preseason since 2015.

Both teams got their last live looks at their respective competitions for the backup job at quarterback, behind Tyler Shough in New Orleans and Dallas' Dak Prescott.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: Sam Howell #16 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a two point conversion during the fourth quarter of the 2026 NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium on August 28, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Sam Hodde / Getty Images

Joe Milton, who backed up Prescott last year, was less efficient than in his first two preseason games. Still, he might have done enough in those to keep his job over Howell, an offseason free agent addition.

Milton went 8 of 15 for 92 yards in the first half, with three drives that ended in field goals by Brandon Aubrey. Dallas' powerful kicker had field goals of 49, 51, and 58 yards while missing wide right from 57.

In preseason victories over Seattle and Arizona, Milton was 21 of 28 for 286 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Howell saved his best for last, going 12 of 18 for 155 yards with TDs of 26 yards to Jordan Hudson and 21 yards to Mitch Van Vooren.

There wasn't much to separate Rattler and Wilson in the first two games, and that formula held in the finale. Rattler was 8 of 10 for 79 yards in the finale, while Wilson went 9 of 12 for 93 yards.

Audric Estime, who is battling Kendre Miller to back up running back Travis Etienne Jr., set up Rattler's TD with a 33-yard run and finished with four carries for 46 yards. Miller had nine carries for 42 yards.

Barion Brown, a rookie sixth-round pick trying to take advantage of a chance to contribute at receiver with first-round pick Jordyn Tyson sidelined by a hamstring injury, scored the first touchdown on a 7-yard run.

There was a brief skirmish in the end zone after Howell's 2-point conversion run. It resulted in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom.

The preseason meeting between these teams came 10 days after their fight-filled joint practice at the Cowboys' training camp facility in California. Both teams were fined $500,000 over that episode.

Cowboys LB Marist Liufau, a third-year player whose roster spot could in jeopardy, injured a wrist in the first half and didn't return.

Both teams open the regular season on the road Sept. 13. The Saints play Detroit, and Dallas has the NFC East rival New York Giants in prime time.