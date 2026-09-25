Cowboys defense faces major test against Ravens rushing attack

Most Ravens fans who traveled more than 4,000 miles to Rio de Janeiro to watch history unfold at Maracanã Stadium on Sunday are quick to remind Cowboys fans what happened in 2024.

Not that Cowboys fans need the reminder, but Derrick Henry rushed for more than 150 yards against Dallas the last time the Cowboys and Ravens met in the regular season.

"Incredible player. What we have to do is create knockback," Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "Our front has to play really well because if you can make Derrick hesitate, slow his speed a little bit, it gives you the best chance to slow him down."

Stopping the run has already been a problem for the Cowboys this season. Dallas has allowed nearly 350 rushing yards through its first two games.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer takes part in a training session at Flamengo training center in Vargem Grande neighborhood, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 25, 2026. MAURO PIMENTEL /AFP via Getty Images

Now, in addition to Henry, who ranks among the NFL's top three in rushing yards through two weeks, the Cowboys have to account for quarterback Lamar Jackson. The two-time NFL MVP can hurt defenses with his legs while still stretching a secondary downfield.

That presents another challenge for a Cowboys secondary already reaching deep into its depth chart.

"There are challenges. The challenges are real," Schottenheimer said. "I think you lean on the veteran makeup of a Marquese Bell, that he can step in there for us. Shavon Revel needs to play, and that's part of it."

Still, Dallas doesn't have to look far for evidence that Baltimore's rushing attack can be slowed.

New Orleans did just that in its 24-17 upset of the Ravens in Week 2, holding Henry to 68 rushing yards and limiting him to 17 yards on five carries in the second half.

For a Cowboys defense still searching for answers against the run, the Saints may have provided a blueprint.