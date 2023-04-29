Cowboys go Michigan again in NFL draft with TE Schoonmaker

The Dallas Cowboys made it two-for-two on picks from Michigan, taking tight end Luke Schoonmaker with the 58th overall pick in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night.

The selection of Schoonmaker comes after Dallas took Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith 26th overall in the first round. Dallas had the 90th overall pick in the third round later Friday.

There was talk of Dallas taking a tight end in the first round, but Utah's Dalton Kincaid was the only one taken on opening night, by Buffalo when the Bills traded up two spots to get one pick ahead of the Cowboys.

Two more top prospects at tight end went early in the second round. Detroit took Iowa's Sam LaPorta with the third pick in the second round, 34th overall. Las Vegas grabbed Michael Mayer of Notre Dame with the next selection.

The Cowboys lost Dalton Schultz to Houston in free agency after he played on the franchise tag last season. But Dallas is high on two players who had strong rookie seasons in 2022: fourth-round pick Jake Ferguson and undrafted free agent Peyton Hendershot.

Schoonmaker makes the transition to the NFL with more of a reputation as a run blocker. His career high in yards receiving at Michigan was 418 last season. He had three touchdowns each of the past two years as the Wolverines reached the College Football Playoff both times, losing in the semifinals.