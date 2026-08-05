Dak Prescott says he's playing his "best ball" as Cowboys enter pivotal season with renewed confidence

Dak Prescott enters his 11th training camp sounding more centered, more confident, and more convinced than ever that the Cowboys' long‑awaited breakthrough is within reach. He says it's not hype, but continuity, leadership, and a roster that finally lets him "think about playing QB and be the best I can be."

His comments came in a one-on-one interview on Wednesday with CBS News Texas.

With all 11 offensive starters returning and a new defensive coordinator in place, Prescott enters a season loaded with expectations. The 30-year championship drought only adds to the stakes for both him and the franchise.

He pointed to breakthrough seasons across sports – from the World Cup to Jalen Brunson leading the Knicks to an NBA title, Sam Darnold reaching the Super Bowl, and Indiana's unlikely national championship run.

Dak Prescott CBS News Texas

Asked whether he could imagine the Cowboys ending their own drought, he replied: "Absolutely."

"As you get older and do things the right way, you feel like you're better, and the best ball is ahead of you, and I feel that way about this season," Prescott said.

Cowboys confidence rising

Prescott is especially excited about the offense, noting it has historic potential. He said last year's unit was already elite, and continuity in the system gives Dallas a rare chance to be even better.

He also described the offense's internal standard: "Name and standard you want to hold – that's what the name GOTI (Greatest Offense There is) means ... standard we go for."

"Not just the best passing team, third down team, redzone team – it's about being the best all around," Prescott said.

New defensive identity

Defensively, Prescott talked about the overhaul under new coordinator Christian Parker, whose professionalism and ability to unite players are already reshaping the unit.

He praised Parker's communication and leadership.

"CP is a very prideful guy and takes a lot of pride in his job," Prescott said. "You can tell from the guys on the team that been with him in the past."

Prescott said Parker's clarity stands out.

"In our conversations, him explaining the defense, I don't know if I've heard a more impressive guy telling me these calls or why they did this," Prescott said.

And he sees the offense-defense dynamic elevating the entire team.

"Iron sharpens iron mentality," Prescott said. "We both have standards and pride, and we want to be the best unit. I know they want to be just as good as the GOTI offense – that will only make us better as a team."

Brees influence lasting

Away from the Cowboys, Prescott also reflected on Drew Brees' induction into the Hall of Fame, noting how much the former Saints quarterback meant to him growing up.

"Congrats to Drew – a guy I've always looked up to back as a young kid playing this game, someone that has always done it right," Prescott said.

He shared a personal moment.

"My first Pro Bowl was with Drew, and Drew was the first pro that asked me to switch jerseys, and that is one of the most humbling moments of my NFL career," Prescott said.

Asked about playing into his 40s as Brees did, Prescott said: "I think I do …"

Growth beyond football

Entering his 11th training camp, Prescott explained what centers him.

"I think just growing, growing as a man," Prescott said. "Things happen, adversity happens …. You just have to show up each and every day and respond. I know my faith is a huge contributor and the confidence in who I am and the way that I walk."

He also spoke about fatherhood.

"Having two beautiful little girls definitely helped them show me a different perspective of life each day," Prescott said. "I'm just grateful to be where I am, and I don't take a moment for granted – and I think when you live life that way, you can live with no regrets, and you can put your best foot forward no matter what you are doing."

As Prescott steps into a season defined by expectations and change, he believes that perspective – shaped by growth, faith and family – positions him to play his best football yet.