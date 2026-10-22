Schottenheimer stands firm amid Cowboys' struggles: "I know what a great coach I am"

Frustration with the Dallas Cowboys' current status, from the fans to the Star, is undeniable.

Growing pains are expected with a new defensive coordinator, but with stats mirroring last season's defensive deficiencies, many eyes are on second-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

"We've got to play better; I've got to coach better," said Schottenheimer.

The words might mean more in Week 7 if they didn't seem repetitive after back-to-back losses. The honeymoon phase seems over, and Cowboys Nation's frustration isn't going unnoticed.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Oct. 18, 2026, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

"No one likes it. I block out most of it; some of it gets to me, but at the same time, I've got strong shoulders," Schottenheimer said. "I know what a great coach I am, and I know what this team is capable of. That's what I focus on."

The Cowboys' next opponent is the Eagles, who are just as desperate and will most likely start Tanner McKee. That doesn't mean the Cowboys won't get to see quarterback Joe Milton, who remained on Dallas' practice squad until last week.

No matter who is under center for the Eagles, it won't be anyone with much NFL experience, and the Cowboys have every chance to come out with a win.