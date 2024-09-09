Cooler temperatures usher in the North Texas work week

NORTH TEXAS – Monday morning started out chillier than usual across North Texas. Temperatures dipped down to 59 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, making it the coolest morning since April 23, when temperatures dropped to 57 degrees.

CBS News Texas

Expect a pleasant Monday with full sunshine and low humidity. The high temperature on Monday will warm into the mid-80s.

CBS News Texas

In South Texas, Tropical Storm Francine has developed along the Gulf and will make a close pass to the Texas coastline.

CBS News Texas

While it doesn't look like there will be a hurricane making landfall in Texas, the rip current risk is expected to increase through the week as well as tropical storm force conditions stretching from Houston to Beaumont.

CBS News Texas

There is a small potential of some isolated to scattered showers and storms on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Francine gets close to the northeast Texas and Louisiana coastlines.

Rain chances are more likely in southeastern parts of Dallas-Fort Worth.

CBS News Texas

The clouds clear out by Thursday and Friday but the heat and humidity will stick around with highs reaching back into the mid-90s Friday and Saturday. Enjoy the quick taste of fall because the summer heat will return by the weekend.

CBS News Texas