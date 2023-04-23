Cool end to the weekend but possibility for severe weather returns on Tuesday

Cool end to the weekend but possibility for severe weather returns next week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Hope everyone has had a wonderful Sunday! We woke up to some chilly temps in the 40s and some widespread rain but no severe weather. Temperatures remain chilly with highs in the mid-50s and breezy northerly winds.

Keep the jacket handy, Monday will be another cool day with highs in the lower 60s, mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers.

A Weather Alert has been issued for Tuesday due to the potential for strong to severe storms. Large to very large hail and damaging winds are the main threats and may impact your evening drive.

Even though rain chances stick will stick around through the rest of the week, it doesn't look to be a total washout.