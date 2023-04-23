Watch CBS News
Weather

Cool end to the weekend but possibility for severe weather returns on Tuesday

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Cool end to the weekend but possibility for severe weather returns next week
Cool end to the weekend but possibility for severe weather returns next week 02:08

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Hope everyone has had a wonderful Sunday! We woke up to some chilly temps in the 40s and some widespread rain but no severe weather.  Temperatures remain chilly with highs in the mid-50s and breezy northerly winds.

image002.png
Temperatures remain chilly with highs in the mid-50s and breezy northerly winds.

Keep the jacket handy, Monday will be another cool day with highs in the lower 60s, mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers.

image003.png
Monday is another cool day with highs in the lower 60s, mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers. 

A Weather Alert has been issued for Tuesday due to the potential for strong to severe storms. Large to very large hail and damaging winds are the main threats and may impact your evening drive.

image004.png
A Weather Alert has been issued for Tuesday due to the potential for strong to severe storms. Large to very large hail and damaging winds are the main threats and may impact the evening drive.

Even though rain chances stick will stick around through the rest of the week, it doesn't look to be a total washout.

Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on April 23, 2023 / 2:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.