Convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir killed in prison, officials say

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir was killed in prison this morning, a spokesperson for the Dallas County District Attorney's Office told CBS News Texas's Andrea Lucia.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said he was found dead in his cell at the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony. TDCJ says his cellmate, who is also serving a sentence for murder, was identified as the person who killed him.

Chemirmir was suspected of killing more than two dozen elderly victims across Dallas and Collin counties. 

He was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, after prosecutors declined to pursue the death penalty.

This story is developing.

