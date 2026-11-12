Controversial Westlake data center proposal could move forward after settlement with Keller, homeowners

After months of delays and legal challenges, a controversial data center proposal in Westlake could move forward.

The town says it has reached a settlement with the city of Keller and nearby homeowners. The Westlake Town Council is set to consider approving a development agreement at a meeting Thursday, Nov. 12.

The proposed data center would be located near U.S. 377 and Westport Parkway. According to Westlake officials, the facility would span nearly 88 acres and is expected to generate about $5 million annually for the town during its first 10 years.

The agreement follows a settlement between Keller officials, nearby homeowners and the developer that includes nearly $2 million in payments. That includes $1.5 million for noise monitoring and other community programs, $300,000 for Keller Fire Rescue, and additional funds to cover legal and consulting fees.

The agreement also allows Keller to enforce noise limits at nearby homes, requires regular noise monitoring and includes additional landscaping and emissions controls for backup generators.

The Lakes at Marshall Ridge Homeowners Association has also agreed to dismiss its lawsuit.

The Westlake Town Council is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. Approval of the development agreement could clear the way for the data center project to move forward.