Community High School principal honored with regional award

NEVADA (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The start of the school year typically focuses on students or teachers, but the Community ISD is celebrating Community High School Principal Charles Ryan.

He's been patrolling the halls the high school for the last four years. This year, the Nevada high school is celebrating Ryan, who was named the Regional Outstanding High School Principal of the Year by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals. What's more is now Ryan is eligible to compete for State High School Principal of the Year.

While recognition is nice, Ryan does want to make it clear that his ultimate prize is helping every student he comes in contact with to create a successful path for themselves.

"As a parent, you have a completely different lens than a teacher. I tell our students all the time, 'You're closer to being an adult than a child,'" he told CBS News Texas' Keith Russell. "One of the things we focus on is guidance. So as kids get older, you're not so much telling them what to do—you're guiding them."

When Russell Ryan what his biggest challenge is for him or any principal right now, he said

"Kids hear me say all the time, 'What's 10-year you going to look like? What are you going to be doing in 10 years?' Most teenagers are like, 'I don't know what I'm going to be doing tomorrow,'" Ryan shared. "So, we really try to have those conversations of okay, you're going to snap your fingers and 10 years is going to be over. So, what's the plan and how are you getting there? I think that's the biggest thing."

Community ISD is one of the fastest growing districts in North Texas and people like Ryan, are a big reason why. For those who are unfamiliar with Community ISD, it's been around since 1947. Now, it's made up of three elementary schools, one middle school and community high school. It serves the towns of Copeville, Josephine, Lavon and Nevada.