Community frustrated to be locked out of DISD 'Field of Your Dreams'

DALLAS, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Some residents in a Dallas neighborhood were excited when a nearby high school track underwent renovations.

But since then, they say they've been frustrated to find it locked and inaccessible more often than they would like.

With easy access just down the street from their homes, the W.T. White High School track was a place for neighborhood residents to run, walk, or work out before and after school hours.

"I'd come over here in the mornings to work out," said Travis Horton, who lives in the neighborhood. "I have four boys and it's wonderful to get them off of the screen."

Patsy Shropshire is a physical therapist who operates a wellness program for seniors that used to incorporate the track.

"For 25 years I've been running on this track with no incidents," Shropshire said.

Two years ago, the track underwent a major renovation.

"There even was a sign that said, 'Coming soon, the Field of Your Dreams," said Shropshire. "We felt that was talking to the community, but it was not."

Shropshire and Horton say since the renovation, they've found the gate door around the track has been locked most of the time.

DISD, which declined an interview, insists that it's tried to work with the neighborhood for nearly a year on making the track accessible telling CBS News Texas the track is open during the school year on Monday through Friday at 6:30 a.m. and after 8 p.m. when practices end.

There are also rental options.

But these nearby homeowners say they've only found the track unlocked when students are using it and they can't.

"They are telling us we have to rent a field now, and it's really sad," Horton said. "We just can't access it like the old days."

A DISD board member said the security of campuses has to be a priority over public use of athletic fields.

Something these track users say they understand.

"We're happy to pay for our own security background checks and sign a waiver to regain that ability," said Shropshire. "We're not coming with any anger we want to work with them again."

DISD says the public can rent the facilities and there's been some discussions with the city about upgrading a nearby park.

But nearly 700 people have signed an online petition to support a state law that would require public school sports facilities to remain open for the community.