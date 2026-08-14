Colleyville Heritage High threat prompts "secure protocols" at multiple campuses, officials say

A threat at Colleyville Heritage High School led multiple campuses to enter a "secure protocol" on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Shuttles were halted and dismissal times adjusted while police assessed the situation, according to the Grapevine‑Colleyville Independent School District.

Heritage Elementary, Heritage Middle, and the Early Childhood Development Center also entered the protocol, the district said.

Normal operations continued inside the schools, but exterior doors were locked.

Colleyville and Grapevine police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Texas for the latest updates.